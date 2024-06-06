An unthinkable Astros-Rangers trade to pair Justin Verlander with Max Scherzer again
Before we get too deep into this idea, let's preface that the idea of Max Scherzer getting traded (especially to Houston, as we will discuss) is slim at this point in time. There are a lot of things that would have to fall into place to make this happen.
The first thing that needs to happen is the Texas Rangers would need to fall well out of playoff contention. Not just slightly out, but well out of contention, where a comeback is almost impossible. As of today, Baseball Reference gives them an 11.3% chance to make the postseason. This number would need to dip to the 1-3% range for them to consider dealing Scherzer.
The next thing is that Max Scherzer would need to return and prove that, at age 39, he's still capable of leading a team in a World Series push. If these things can culminate together, the Astros could toss a massive trade offer towards their division rival Rangers to try to snag Scherzer off the Rangers' hands.
An Astros-Rangers interdivision trade that pairs Max Scherzer up with Justin Verlander again
When Verlander and Scherzer paired up in New York, many thought these two veteran legends would be able to lead the Mets towards a World Series. Obviously the Mets collapsed into a collasal failure, dealing both legends to Texas, Verlander to the Astros and Scherzer to the Rangers.
But if the Rangers opt to sell Scherzer, could the pitcher desperate Astros make a real attempt at acquiring him?
This could be a one-for-one trade for a few reasons. The first is the Astros are sending one of their more talented pitching prospects to Texas in the deal. The Astros would also be eating the remainder of the Scherzer contract that Texas is set to pay.
Clearing Scherzer off their books and adding a prospect like Jose Fleury would be enough of a benefit for the Rangers to justify sending Scherzer to their rivals.
Fleury is a 22-year-old pitcher with an impressive four-pitch mix. He features one of the best changeups in all of the minor leagues. The righty has floated between being a starter and a reliever, but if Texas made this trade for him, they would like to see him as a starter.
As for the Astros, they can handle eating the rest of Scherzer's contract if it means they can help turn this nightmare of a season around. They're already desperate for pitching following the plethora of injuries to their starters. The Astros will be aggressive in the starting pitching market, so how fun would it be to see them try to acquire Max Scherzer from their division rival?