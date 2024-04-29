Astros recent call-up suggests Houston is considering unthinkable with Jose Abreu
Is the writing on the wall for Houston Astros first baseman Jose Abreu? The club's recent call-up suggests that may be the case.
By Lior Lampert
Jose Abreu's tenure with the Houston Astros has not gone how many had expected and hoped for since he signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract with the club in 2022, and their recent call-up suggests the team is considering taking drastic measures with the 2020 AL MVP.
The Astros are promoting their No. 6 prospect Joey Loperfido to the major league roster, per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, who also points out that the outfielder/first baseman is not currently a part of Houston's 40-man roster -- meaning a "corresponding" move must come to make room for him. Does this spell trouble for Abreu?
Astros recent call-up puts Jose Abreu on notice
Abreu has been dreadful through the early portion of the 2024 MLB campaign, providing a lowly .099/.156/.113 slash line with zero home runs and three RBIs across 77 plate appearances, opening the door for a talented young prospect like Loperfido, who has been very productive in the minor leagues, to take his place.
Loperfido has generated buzz since putting on a strong spring training performance and has carried that over into the season through 25 games with Houston's Triple-A affiliate -- the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. He is hitting .287/.393/.713 with 13 homers and 27 RBIs through 122 plate appearances and could provide the Astros lineup with the juice they've desperately been seeking from Abreu at the first base position.
But are the Astros legitimately considering moving off a former MVP, three-time All-Star slugger? Especially considering he is owed roughly $35 million over the next two seasons?
Despite Abreu's less-than-stellar results in Houston thus far, he showed he could turn things around last year, as evidenced by his late-season hot streak that trickled into the playoffs, which the Astros should consider as they contemplate doing the unthinkable. He hit four homers and 13 RBIs with a slash line of .295/.354/.591 in the postseason over 44 at-bats.