Astros replacement for Alex Bregman could have the same star power
By Lior Lampert
ESPN's MLB insider Kiley McDaniel recently reported that Houston Astros third baseman Bregman "could clear $200 million" this fall. At that price, the club may be hard-pressed to bring him back, especially considering they already boast the third-highest payroll in the league. However, they may look to replace him with another decorated hot corner -- Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants.
As a part of baseball super agent Scott Boras' extensive clientele, Bregman is primed for free agency this upcoming offseason. The savvy negotiator typically encourages his clients to test the open market to maximize their value, so seeing the infielder follow suit isn't particularly shocking. Despite this, Astros GM Dana Brown has voiced his desire to retain the 30-year-old.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed his top 10 free agents this offseason not too long ago and potential fits for each player. Bregman and Chapman both qualified, with the Astros getting named as a suitor for each. The latter would presumably be Houston's replacement for the former should he fall out of their price range.
Replacing Alex Bregman with Matt Champman would give Astros similar star power at 3B
Chapman is under contract with the Giants in 2024 and 2025, as Feinsand notes. Nevertheless, the four-time Gold Glover has opt-out clauses after both campaigns, which he's likely to exercise in search of a more lucrative deal. His current pact pays him $18 million annually, which he's outperformed following an impressive midseason bounceback effort.
After a brutal start to the year, Chapman has turned things around. He's slashing .247/.337/.446 with 20 home runs, 62 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. His production has been similar to Bregman's, though he can come at a cheaper, shorter-term cost.
Bregman is batting .261/.318/.445 with 19 homers, 59 RBIs and three steals. The comparable stats are noteworthy, and so are their incredible defensive skills. While he doesn't have the accolades Chapman does to show for it, they're each regarded as one of the best fielders at their position.
The main issue with swapping Bregman for Chapman is the emotional attachment between the player and the franchise. The former has spent all nine years of his career with the Stros, significantly contributing to two World Series titles. Feelings aside, the Giants' third sacker is an ideal alternative for Houston.