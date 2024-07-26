Astros targeting trade deadline double-win of fortifying rotation, screwing Yankees
The Houston Astros have battled all the way back after a nightmare start to the 2024 season. After eight series' to begin the year, Houston had been swept four times, which led them to a 7-19 record to begin the year. After an embarrassing 2-0 loss at the hands of the last-place White Sox on June 18, Houston's season record dropped to 33-40. Since that day, the Astros have won 20 of their last 29 games, skyrocketing themselves into the postseason.
Now with the Seattle Mariners looking to try to battle back, Houston is going to need to make moves to separate themselves in the American League. The MLB trade deadline is approaching quickly and the market is getting hot. Houston's rival, the Mariners, has already gone out and got Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Now Houston needs to respond with moves of their own. One particular player has sparked their interest and adding him would work wonders for the Astros as well as setting back some of their rivals.
Astros, Red Sox and Yankees among those targeting RHP Jameson Taillon
Chandler Rome, Ken Rosenthal and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic ($_ have reported that the Astros are among those teams with interest in Chicago Cubs starter Jameson Taillon:
"With an undermanned rotation in a winnable division, the Houston Astros are among the teams that have expressed interest in Chicago Cubs pitcher Jameson Taillon ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, according to league sources."
Now, there's a lot to unpack here with Taillon. The Cubs will likely have to eat a good chunk of the starter's contract in order to move him this season. The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees have had interest in Taillon for weeks which makes his market quite hot at the moment.
If Houston is able to make a move for the Cubs starter, they would not only be fortifying their own rotation, but they would be stealing a trade piece from the Red Sox and the Yankees, two teams that are competing with the Astros for the AL Pennant.
Taillon isn't the best starter on the market, but he's certainly going to be one of the more affordable ones. The righty holds a 2.96 ERA through 100.1 innings pitched this season. He's owed $18 million in 2025 and $18 million in 2026.