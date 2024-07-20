Ridiculous Astros run is about to get even more terrifying for Mariners and AL West
On June 19, just one month ago, the Seattle Mariners were 44-31 and held firm control on the AL West. They looked to have it completely locked up while the Houston Astros would be left to fight for a wild card spot.
On June 19, just one month ago, the Astros were 33-40 and looking like a bit of a lost cause. They had more injured starting pitchers than healthy starting pitchers and everybody was urging them to sell at the deadline.
Since that day, the Mariners are 8-16, dropping their record on the year to 52-47. The Astros, on the other hand, have gone 18-6 over that stretch to bring themselves to 51-46, tying themselves atop the AL West.
It's crazy what can happen in a month's time, right?
And Houston is far from done. This turnaround is just beginning as the Astros will be planning to add on to their roster at the trade deadline, looking to add multiple impact players to help down the stretch.
They will also get their ace back from the injured list in the coming weeks.
Justin Verlander begins throwing bullpens, set to return in the near future
Ronel Blanco, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown have carried the load for the Houston pitching staff while Justin Verlander, the team's expected ace, has sat on the injured list with neck discomfort.
But now, Verlander, who's only started 10 games this season, is nearing his return. He threw another bullpen session this Saturday, July 20th, before the second game against the Seattle Mariners. This means that in a matter of a few hours, the Astros could see their ace have a successful bullpen session and then they could go beat their rival and take sole possession over first place in the AL West.
Verlander, 41, has a 3.95 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in just over 50 innings this year. Getting him back healthy and at 100 percent is the real key to this whole equation. Pair his return with the addition of a starter, maybe Jack Flaherty or Garrett Crochet, and the Astros may have one of the best rotations in the league.
Oh, and don't look now, but their superstar outfielder, Kyle Tucker, is also slowly working his way back from injury. Tucker had been slashing .266/.395/.584 with 19 home runs and more walks than strikeouts in just 60 games before getting injured.
Combine the return of Verlander, Tucker and a well-executed haul of players at the trade deadline and the Houston Astros could place themselves at the top of the league once again.