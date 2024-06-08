Astros run of bad luck continues with latest Kyle Tucker update
By Kinnu Singh
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker has been a star for years, but he was off to a magnificent start in the 2024 MLB season.
With a .266/.395/.584 batting line and 46 walks against 41 strikeouts, he has been on his way to a third consecutive All-Star season and a potential American League MVP.
But Tucker's stellar start was interrupted on Monday when he fouled a pitch off his right shin in the third inning of a 7-4 win against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was seen using crutches to get around Houston's clubhouse in the days following the game.
There was hope that Tucker's injury wouldn't keep him out too long, but manager Joe Espada expressed some concern before the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
“He is better, but the progress has been slower than what we expected,” Espada said. “But he is doing much better.”
Houston Astros place Kyle Tucker on injured list with shin contusion
About an hour after Espada's comments, the Astros placed Tucker on the 10-day injured list with a shin contusion.
With no corresponding move, Houston played the Angels with one less player. Joey Loperfido, Grae Kessinger, and David Hensley are the most likely candidates to be called up.
Tucker's stint on the injured list is retroactively counted from Tuesday, which would allow him to return for Houston's series opener against the Detroit Lions at Minute Maid Park on Friday, June 14.
“It is truly day to day, we hope," Espada added. "That’s how he feels, that it’s still day to day.”
Entering Friday, only New York Yankees' Aaron Judge had more home runs than Tucker, who hit 19 homers on 262 plate appearances through 60 games. Tucker's .979 OPS ranks fourth among qualified hitters, trailing only Judge, Juan Soto, and Marcell Ozuna. He also leads the Astros in RBIs (40) and stolen bases (10).
Tucker's individual success has not translated into wins for the Astros, who have posted a 28-35 record through the opening months of the season. Houston has been stretched thin with starters Cristian Javier and José Urquidy undergoing Tommy John surgery.
The Astros reshuffled their roster, plugging Yordan Alvarez into left field and Yanier Diaz into the designated hitter position. Trey Cabbage made his second consecutive start at right field and Victor Caratini was inserted into the lineup at catcher.