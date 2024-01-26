Astros signing Josh Hader is actually good news for the Rangers
Josh Hader joined the Houston Astros late last week. In the end, it could prove to be a blessing in disguise for their division rivals, the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers
By Curt Bishop
Late last week, the Houston Astros struck gold in their search for bullpen help and landed the top closer on the free agent market, Josh Hader.
Houston signed the veteran closer to a five-year, $95 million contract. It's the longest and most lucrative deal handed out by the Astros in the Jim Crane era.
The Astros were aggressive in addressing their bullpen holes, especially with Ryne Stanek, Hector Neris, and Phil Maton all on the free agent market and Kendall Graveman out for the 2024 season.
However, even though the Astros signed Hader, this could ultimately turn out to be a blessing in disguise for their AL West rivals, the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.
Hader signing in Houston could benefit Rangers
In the end, this could be beneficial to the Rangers, as explained in a recent column by Jordan Shusterman of FOX Sports.
Houston's signing of Hader pushed their payroll over the first competitive balance tax line. They were also forced to surrender their second-round pick in 2024 and $500,000 of international bonus-pool money, since Hader rejected the qualifying offer from the San Diego Padres.
In addition, Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are both free agents. Splurging on Hader may ultimately cost them some of the funds they need in order to retain their core stars.
And if one or both of Altuve and Bregman depart, the door may be open for the Rangers to dethrone the Astros in the AL West and claim the top spot for themselves. Texas eliminated the Astros in a seven-game thriller in the ALCS, celebrating the clinching victory on the Astros' home diamond at Minute Maid Park.
The Rangers are on the rise after their World Series title and are now a force to be reckoned with. Even with the Hader addition, it may not be long before they become the team to beat in the AL West.