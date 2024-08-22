Astros stick it to the Yankees again by stealing ideal bullpen help
The Chicago Cubs DFA'd Hector Neris earlier this week, allowing the 35-year-old to join a contender down the stretch. It has been a challenging campaign for Neris, who struggled under the burden of a closing gig in Chicago. The Cubs needed ace-level stuff from Neris, and he responded with his worst individual season to date.
It's hard not to be concerned by the numbers. Neris has allowed far too many base runners — 41 hits and 26 walks across 44.0 innings, to be precise — and his analytics profile has tanked compared to a season ago. His 1.52 WHIP just isn't up to snuff for somebody entrusted with high-leverage innings.
In the end, though, Neris has his reputation for a reason. He's an established postseason performer with a long track record of clutch outings. Perhaps a change of scenery and a less burdensome role will do him good.
We officially know where Neris is heading, and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise. According to Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, Neris has agreed to terms with the Houston Astros. It's a reunion in the heart of Texas.
Hector Neris returns to Astros after brutal half-season with Cubs
Frankly, Neris made the right choice here. He's comfortable in Houston. He knows Yainer Diaz, he knows (more or less) the coaching staff, and it's a great situation in the bullpen. Neris won't be relied upon too heavily. With other rumored suitors, such as the New York Yankees, there may have been a temptation to thrust Neris back into a pivotal late-innings role.
That won't be the case in Houston. Josh Hader is the closer, point blank, and Ryan Pressly is due back soon from his back ailment. The Astros need bullpen help as much as any team, but there isn't a void in the setup or closing roles. As such, Neris should be able to comfortably transition into a middle-innings, lower-leverage spot until he can prove his mettle.
For the Yankees, who were interested in Neris as a free agent last winter, this is a difficult blow. Not only will Neris not provide support amid the recent Clay Holmes catastrophe, but he goes to one of the more daunting postseason threats in the American League. This has been an up and down season for the Astros, but there isn't a single team with more valuable playoffs experience over the last half-decade. The 2022 World Series champs have a tendency to perform in October, and Neris has been part of Houston's deep runs the last couple years.
New York won't find any better options floating around the waiver wire at this time of year. Neris presented a rare opportunity for several contenders, even when accounting for his struggles this season. The Astros should feel great about this move. The rest of the American League, not so much.