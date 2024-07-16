Astros turn system weakness into a strength with ideal Day 2 draft plan
The MLB Draft is a time for teams to restock their farm systems. For a team like the Houston Astros, it has certainly come in handy. They were able to build the core of what has become a dynasty thanks in large part to the draft.
Even with the 28th pick, there's every reason to expect a lot from this Astros organization given its history.
Usually, the plan in the draft is to simply take the best players. MLB is not like other sports, as these draftees play in the minor leagues sometimes for years before potentially getting a shot in the majors. With that in mind, teams are able to take the best players instead of simply drafting for needs.
While that might be how most organizations (including the Astros) operate, sometimes, teams have needs they cannot ignore. The Astros are one of them. They addressed one major need in the second day of the draft by selecting several college pitchers.
Astros stock farm system with much-needed pitching help
Starting pitching depth hasn't been much of an issue for the Astros over the years but with all of the injuries they've had to deal with this season, depth is a concern. Just look at what Chandler Rome had to say in his latest article for The Athletic (subscription required).
"Only two pitchers appeared among Keith Law’s preseason top 10 Astros prospects. One of them, Spencer Arrighetti, has already been thrust into a major-league rotation ravaged by injuries. Jake Bloss, drafted in the third round last year, is also in the rotation out of absolute desperation."
Their pitching depth has been so bleak thanks to all of the injuries to the point where Houston has had to promote its two best pitching prospects even when they might not have been fully ready. We've seen Spencer Arrighetti settle in nicely as the season has progressed, but Jake Bloss would be better off with more minor league development. The Astros simply can't afford to have him there now, though, while they try to compete.
"Six of Houston’s eight picks on Monday were college right-handers, an outcome that 'just evolved over the course of the day,' according to scouting director Cam Pendino. Teams around the sport insist they do not draft for need, but Houston’s lack of upper-level pitching depth is apparent."
Houston took the best players available on the first day of the draft but Day 2 was all about pitching. Taking six college pitchers out of eight picks shows that Houston might've been drafting more for need than for potential. College pitchers don't need as much development as younger arms coming out of high school, and can potentially be ready to contribute in the next year or two.
It's almost always the right move to take the best player available instead of drafting for need, but when the situation is as dire as it is in the upper minors with Houston's starting pitching, their strategy makes sense. They're passing on higher upside for a higher chance of someone coming in and contributing at the MLB level sooner rather than later. If one or two of them emerge as legitimate depth options, it's a win.