At long last, Browns fans finally got what they paid for with Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson put together a masterpiece of a second half to complete the comeback win over the Ravens in Week 10.
By Kristen Wong
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has received his fair share of criticism over the past few years. Some would even argue he deserves more.
But for thirty minutes at the end of Week 10's win over the Ravens, Watson was the Browns' undeniable savior.
His first half was wholly unforgettable, and Watson admittedly paled in comparison to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who drove down the field for score after score after score.
Then, in the second half, the mood changed. Watson started stringing together passes on the offense, finding Elijah Moore and David Njoku for chunk gains down the field, and he actually looked the part of a franchise quarterback.
One second half performance does not suddenly make Watson elite. However, his contributions in Week 10's unlikely victory still warrant polite applause. Watson went 14-of-14 for 134 passing yards and one touchdown in the Browns' second half comeback.
Deshaun Watson led Browns to improbable victory over Ravens in Week 10
The Browns were staring down a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and needed something magical from Watson to avoid eating their fourth loss of the season. On his first offensive drive of the quarter, Watson made quick work of the Ravens' defense and took just two and a half minutes to make it a one-score game.
On the Ravens' next drive, Browns defender Greg Newsome picked off Lamar Jackson and returned it for a touchdown. Suddenly, the Browns were back in business.
Whereas Baltimore's offense got bottled up in the final minutes of the game, when Jackson visibly struggled to overcome the tides of momentum that were flowing in Cleveland's favor, Watson and the Browns took control and made the most of their opportunities.
Even if one would hesitate to call Watson a solid starter (he hasn't earned that much respect, yet), he displayed the poise and natural instincts of a franchise quarterback that Browns fans have been waiting all year to see.
His chapter of history in Cleveland is still being written. Browns fans who were initially upset at the Watson trade and may continue pouting over one of the franchise's most cataclysmic moves of all time can find a little bit of solace in that.