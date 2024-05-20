Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Bayer Leverkusen have already wrapped up the Bundesliga this season and have the chance to do the double if they can defeat Atalanta in the Europa League final this week. If they can do that then they will be on for a treble as they then face Kaiserslautern in the final of the DFB-Pokal.
Alonso has done remarkably well this campaign and his side is still undefeated in all competitions. He was linked with taking over at Liverpool and Bayern Munich but has opted to stay with Leverkusen and build on his success.
Their opposition Atalanta are currently fifth in Serie A -- so are on course to qualify for the Champions League via their domestic division. However, if they are to win the Europa League then this will also ensure qualification to European soccer's premier competition.
Last weekend Atalanta defeated Lecce 2-0 with goals from Charles De Ketelaere and Gianluca Scamacca. Scamacca never settled in the Premier League with West Ham United. However, he has scored six goals in 10 Europa League games this campaign. This included an impressive double against Liverpool.
Leverksuen beat Augsburg 2-1 last Saturday -- their goalscorers were Victor Boniface and Robert Andrich. Boniface has scored 21 goals in 33 games in all competitions this season.
Atalanta lineup predictions
- Juan Musso
- Giovanni Bonfanti
- Isak Hien
- Berat Djimsiti
- Davide Zappacosta
- Teun Koopmeiners
- Ederson
- Matteo Ruggeri
- Charles De Ketelaere
- Gianluca Scamacca
- Ademola Lookman
Bayer Leverkusen lineup predictions
- Matej Kovar
- Edmond Tapsoba
- Jonathan Tah
- Josip Stanisic
- Piero Hincapie
- Granit Xhaka
- Robert Andrich
- Jeremie Frimpong
- Florian Wirtz
- Amine Adli
- Alejandro Grimaldo
How to watch Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final
- Date: Wednesday, May. 22
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Dublin, Ireland
- Stadium: Aviva Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch the Europa League final live on Paramount+.