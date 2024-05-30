Atalanta vs. Fiorentina: Serie A TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
The final day of the Serie A season was last weekend. However, due to Atalanta's and Fiorentina's commitments in European soccer, they will play the last game of their campaign against each other this Sunday. This will give the match the feel of a post-season friendly.
Atalanta could leapfrog Juventus into third place in Serie A but they have both already qualified for the Champions League. Italian teams have done so well in Europe this season that they have been awarded five allocations into European soccer's premier competition.
Fiorentina however cannot finish above eighth in Serie A. They will also have to bounce back from the disappointment of losing in the Europa Conference League final for the second successive season this week. They lost 1-0 to Olympiacos after extra-time.
Atalanta were victorious in the Europa League final last week — they defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0. Ademola Lookman scored a hat-trick in this game which inflicted the only defeat for Xabi Alonso's side this season.
Lookman has scored 16 goals and made nine assists in 44 games in all competitions this season. The 26-year-old has had a journeyed career so far which has included spells at Charlton Athletic, Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, Leicester City and now Atalanta. He has been with La Dea for two years now and seems to have finally found a club to settle at.
Atalanta lineup predictions
- Marco Carnesecchi
- Rafael Toloi
- Giorgio Scalvini
- Berat Djimsiti
- Davide Zappacosta
- Teun Koopmeiners
- Mario Pasalic
- Emil Holm
- Charles De Ketelaere
- Gianluca Scamacca
- Ademola Lookman
Fiorentina lineup predictions
- Pietro Terracciano
- Dodo
- Nikola Milenkovic
- Lucas Martinez Quarta
- Cristiano Biraghi
- Giacomo Bonaventura
- Rolando Mandragora
- Arthur Melo
- Christian Kouame
- Nicolas Gonzalez
- Andrea Belotti
How to watch Atalanta vs. Fiorentina in Serie A
- Date: Sunday, Jun. 2
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Bergamo, Italy
- Stadium: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia
- TV info: Paramount+
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Serie A match live on Paramount+.