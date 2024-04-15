Atalanta vs. Liverpool live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Europa League online
Atalanta host Liverpool in the Europa League this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Liverpool slipped up in the race for the Premier League title as they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace last Sunday. It was the second time that week that they had lost at Anfield as Atalanta beat them 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.
The Reds now face the improbable task of overcoming this deficit in Italy. However, if one team knows about comebacks in European soccer then it is Liverpool. Their comebacks against AC Milan in the 2006 final and against Barcelona in the 2019 semi-finals are very easy to remember.
This is Jurgen Klopp's final season as Liverpool manager. They have already won the EFL Cup but they now look like they have surrendered the Premier League. They also face a tough ask to get back into this Europa League tie. This is a far cry from the optimism that Liverpool could do the quadruple this campaign. Hopes of this were ended when Manchester United knocked them out of the FA Cup.
Gianluca Scamacca scored a brace against Liverpool in the first leg. It did not work out for him at West Ham United. However, this season he has managed 13 goals in 33 games. His record with the Hammers was not that bad with eight goals in 27 matches.
The winner of this tie will face Marseille or Benfica in the semi-finals. Liverpool were one of the favorites for this competition. However, after last week's result, Bayer Leverkusen — who won the Bundesliga last weekend — will be expected to lift the trophy in Dublin now.
How to watch Atalanta vs. Liverpool in the Europa League
- Date: Thursday, Apr. 18
- Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Bergamo, Italy
- Stadium: Gewiss Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Europa League game live on Paramount+.