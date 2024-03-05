A's ignoring all feedback on truly terrible Vegas stadium drawing
Baseball fans were not fans of the Athletics' Las Vegas stadium renderings. To make matters worse, the Athletic's official Twitter account blocked comments on the post.
By Scott Rogust
The Oakland Athletics have made it no secret over the years their desire to move to Las Vegas. The thing is, their lack of spending or fielding a competitive roster turned the fans against owner John Fisher, creating plenty of "sell the team" chants at Athletics games. The Athletics and Fisher did receive approval from MLB owners to move from Oakland to Las Vegas.
On Tuesday, the Athletics revealed the design of their planned ballpark on the site of the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas. The design by Bjarke Ingles Group (BIG) Architects and HNTB Corp was unique, to say the least.
Whether it was due to fears of backlash from the actual stadium design itself or to prevent the flooding of "sell the team" comments directed at Fisher, comments were turned off by the Athletics' official Twitter account. But that didn't stop baseball fans from trolling the team and the stadium rendering.
MLB fans troll Athletics over new Las Vegas stadium design
The common theme from fans criticizing the stadium rendering is that it looked awfully familiar to the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Besides that, they were critical of the glass wall in left field and the potential positioning of the scoreboard in right field.
The stadium is set to house a capacity of 33,000 fans and would offer a view of the Las Vegas skyline in left field. As for the roof design, the five "overlapping layers" are meant to resemble traditional baseball pennants, which will block off direct sunlight and heat from the south.
BIG founder Bjarke Ingels said that the design of the proposed stadium is comparable to "a spherical armadillo."
“Our design for the new Vegas home for the A’s is conceived in response to the unique culture and climate of the city,’” said Ingels, h/t MLB.com. “Five pennant arches enclose the ballpark - shading from the Nevada sun while opening to the soft daylight from the north. A giant window frames a majestic view of the life of the Strip and the iconic New York New York hotel skyline. All direct sunlight is blocked, while all the soft daylight is allowed to wash the field in natural light.
“The resultant architecture is like a spherical armadillo - shaped by the local climate - while opening and inviting the life of the Strip to enter and explore. In the city of spectacle, the A’s ‘armadillo’ is designed for passive shading and natural light - the architectural response to the Nevada climate generating a new kind of vernacular icon in Vegas.”
The stadium has a $1.5 billion price tag, with $380 million of taxpayer money being devoted to help build it.
However, the Nevada State Education Association (NSEA) is preparing to block the building of the new stadium. The group plans to file an injunction, citing that devoting $380 million of taxpayer money to its construction is "unconstitutional."
The move to Las Vegas isn't popular among Athletic's fans. But they can take some solace knowing that there are those in the baseball world who are not fans of the renderings of the new stadium.