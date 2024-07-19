Athletics set to call up No. 1 prospect, give fans a look at the future
By Lior Lampert
Sitting at 37-61, the Oakland Athletics are virtually out for the count heading into the second half of the 2024 MLB campaign. It's an unfortunate way to send off the franchise prior to playing in Sacramento next season (before moving to Las Vegas in 2028).
Regardless of their lousy record, the A's surprised the Oakland fan base with an exciting parting gift on Thursday. Per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, the club is calling up top prospect Jacob Wilson to the major league roster.
Wilson was selected sixth overall in last year's MLB Draft. The 22-year-old shortstop has been outstanding, swiftly working his way through Oakland's farm system, prompting the decision to promote him.
Across 72 contests in the minors, Wilson has an otherworldly .401/.445/.613 slash line with eight home runs, 47 RBIs and six stolen bases.
The A's host the Los Angeles Angels on Friday -- Wilson will be part of the lineup and make his big league debut. His addition presumably relegates rookie infielder Max Schuemann to the bench.
As the No. 50-ranked player in the MLB Pipeline, Wilson should energize the bright side of the Bay. He won't be a savior who helps the Athletics salvage their season, but he gives the Oakland faithful a reason to visit the ballpark.
While the A's usher in a new era of baseball in Sacramento/Las Vegas, they hope Wilson will be a foundational piece. Meanwhile, having a young and talented hitter of his stature gives supporters of the team a reason for optimism leading up to their relocation.
The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree. Notably, Wilson is the son of former All-Star shortstop Jack Wilson. Now, he follows in his father's footsteps even down to the same position.