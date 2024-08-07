Athletics were asking for White Sox streak to end by playing predictable pregame song
By Scott Rogust
Entering Aug. 6, the last time the Chicago White Sox won a game was on July 10, when they defeated the Minnesota Twins 3-1. The winning pitcher of that game was Erick Fedde, who is no longer with the team after getting traded to the St. Louis Cardinals at the July 30 deadline. Since then, the White Sox went on a lengthy losing streak that seemingly had no end in sight. They reached 21 straight losses, which was tied for the second-longest in MLB history behind the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies (23 consecutive losses).
On Tuesday, the White Sox took on the Oakland Athletics, who defied the odds and aren't the worst team in the league. It feels like the A's poked the proverbial bear before first pitch, as the public announcement speakers began playing "22" by pop singer Taylor Swift, per Jessica Kleinschmidt of the Athletics. Of course, if the White Sox had lost on Tuesday, their losing streak would extend to 22 games.
Well, intentional or not, the Athletics ended up on the losing end, falling 5-1 to the White Sox. And with that, Chicago's losing streak was finally, mercifully over.
Athletics' pre-game warmup song backfires, as White Sox finally end losing streak
After both teams went scoreless for three innings, the White Sox broke through. With Luis Robert Jr. on base, Andrew Benintendi crushed a home run 367-foot home run to right field to give Chicago a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth.
The Athletics did cut their deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run from Zach Gelof to left field.
Chicago padded their lead in the top of the sixth after an RBI single by Andrew Vaughn and Brooks Baldwin scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Michel Otañez. In the top of the ninth, the White Sox extended their lead to 5-1 on an RBI single by Lenyn Sosa.
The Athletics left seven runners on base, and their offense was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position.
Jonathan Cannon pitched a solid game for Chicago, recording five strikeouts, issuing one walk, and allowing just one earned run on six hits.
The Athletics will forever be known as the team that helped the White Sox end their 21-game losing streak during the 2024 season. While the White Sox can celebrate this feat, they are still 28-88 on the year and could be on the verge of some significant changes this winter...maybe.