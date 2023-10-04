Atlanta Braves 2023 playoff schedule: Dates, times and series-by-series updates
Here is how you can watch every Atlanta Braves playoff game, including their Division Series opener on Saturday, Oct. 7.
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves had a great 2023 regular season, but that's not their goal. They want to win their second World Series in three years. Based on how stacked their roster is, they should certainly be considered favorites. They have two NL MVP candidates in Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, with the former being the favorite, and an NL Cy Young contender in Spencer Strider. Oh, and the team as a whole hit 307 home runs, tied for the major league record for a single season.
With a 104-85 record, Atlanta clinched the No. 1 seed in the NL, meaning they hold home-field advantage for the Division and Championship Series. They don't have to play in the Wild Card Round by way of a bye, so they are waiting for the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins series. So, the Braves will open up their postseason against a division rival, one way or another.
For those wondering how to watch Braves' playoff, where they will air, and when they take place, we have all of that information for you below.
How to watch the Braves on TV
Braves fans can watch all the team's playoff games on TBS. In fact, all NL playoff games in the Division and Championship Series' will air on that station.
How to live stream Braves playoff games
One way to stream all Braves playoff games is by logging into your cable or satellite provider account on the TBS app.
There are also other streaming services that you can sign up for that carry TBS. Some examples include YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV.
Braves playoff schedule
Here is the Braves' full playoff schedule against the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies/Miami Marlins Wild Card Series.
- Saturday, Oct 7: NLDS Game 1, vs. Phillies/Marlins, TBD (TBS)
- Monday, Oct. 9: NLDS Game 2, vs. Phillies/Marlins, TBD (TBS)
- Wednesday, Oct. 11: NLDS Game 3, at Phillies/Marlins, TBD (TBS)
- Thursday, Oct. 12: NLDS Game 4 (if necessary), at Phillies/Marlins, TBD (TBS)
- Saturday, Oct. 14: NLDS Game 5 (if necessary), vs. Phillies/Marlins, TBD (TBS)