Former Atlanta Braves pitcher retires from baseball after AA declines option
2023 Atlanta Braves pitcher Collin Mchugh has retired from MLB after Alex Anthopoulos declined his option.
By Mark Powell
At one point in time, keeping Collin McHugh around the Atlanta Braves clubhouse and bullpen seemed like a lock, until it wasn't. McHugh dealt with severe should pain in 2023 and thusly struggled to maintain his poise and control on the mound.
Because of this, Alex Anthopoulos made the right choice to decline his option for 2024. Baseball is a business, after all. The House That Hank Built's Eric Cole discussed this reality in an article after last season:
"As good as McHugh was last year, the reality is that relievers are the most volatile commodity in baseball and Collin is 36 years old and coming off a bad, injury-riddled season. Maybe he can bounce back and be close to what he was, but Atlanta can't bank on that happening at this stage of his career," Cole wrote.
The only hope for McHugh at that point was to catch on with the Braves or another team prior to spring training on a non-guaranteed deal.
Former Braves pitcher Collin McHugh retires from baseball
McHugh instead has opted to retire from baseball altogether, per an Instagram post on Monday.
"I was never the best player on any team I played for. Including my 7th grade church league team, on which I played catcher. I never did travel baseball...," McHugh wrote on Instagram. "I got drafted in the 18th round by the Mets, most likely as a favor to my college coach. I threw 90 mph. I was NEVER supposed to make it out of A ball."
McHugh played 16 seasons if you include the minor leagues, and has been in the majors regularly since 2013. While his playing days are behind him, McHugh doesn't plan on giving up the game for good.
"And don’t worry, I’m pretty sure I’ll be around the game forever. So if we see each other at a park near you, come say hey!' McHugh wrote.
A 16-year MLB career is a pretty damn good baseball life, if you ask me. McHugh has done it the right way.