Atlanta Braves dream 2024 rotation if latest Aaron Nola rumors are actually true
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly interested in Phillies ace Aaron Nola. What would their rotation look like in 2024 with him in it?
By Mark Powell
Braves No. 4 starter: RHP Charlie Morton
When Charlie Morton opted in to his $20 million deal, it was met with mixed reviews from Braves fans. While he's beloved in Atlanta, Morton also slowed down some at the end of the 2023 season and in the playoffs. Now on the wrong side of 40 by the start of spring training, there is some question as to his overall usage and whether he can be relied upon for long regular-season stretches.
As a No. 4 starter, Morton fits perfectly, though. He's a veteran who has been through the ringer time and time again for the Braves. Morton doesn't rely heavily on velocity, and his pitch-to-contact approach works very well with the Atlanta infield. As FanSided's Cody Williams noted in a previous dream rotation article, Morton makes a lot of sense in the back end of the rotation, and is presence could knock several other high-end starters to the bullpen. It also gives the Braves an option for a six-man rotation.
"If we're talking about a dream rotation for the Braves, I believe Morton as the veteran presence with the No. 5 starter is the right call. Yes, that takes a 2023 All-Star in Bryce Elder out of the rotation and raises question marks for the likes of Jared Shuster, AJ Smith-Shawver and Michael Soroka," Williams wrote.
The Braves have options, but in a true dream scenario, Morton in the No. 4 slot is a best-case option.