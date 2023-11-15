Atlanta Braves dream 2024 rotation if latest Aaron Nola rumors are actually true
The Atlanta Braves are reportedly interested in Phillies ace Aaron Nola. What would their rotation look like in 2024 with him in it?
By Mark Powell
Braves No. 1 starter: RHP Spencer Strider
Even with the arrival of Aaron Nola, Spencer Strider should be the Braves ace moving forward. Strider emerged as a regular NL Cy Young candidate in 2023, and his high-velocity stuff paired with elite breaking pitches make him one of the toughest pitchers to face in baseball today.
The emergence of Strider is just one reason why the Braves and Anthopoulos likely feel they can let Fried walk if his price gets too high. Strider is signed long term thanks to a classic Anthopoulos extension, as AA signed the righty before he reached his peak arbitration years.
The 25-year-old credited his mental accuity as a key reason for his development in 2023. Assuming he can keep a similar approach in 2024, the question isn't when he'll receive an NL Cy Young award, but how many he'll win with the Braves.
“I didn’t have 100 percent focus on every pitch,” Strider said, per The Athletic. “I was just kind of throwing pitches. And for whatever reason, they just didn’t hit the ball.”
The Clemson product has always had elite stuff, but didn't maintain focus on a pitch-by-pitch basis. When he arrived in Atlanta (a former fourth-round pick, mind you) that all changed.
“I executed a lot of pitches, but it wasn’t because of intent. I wasn’t self-aware necessarily. Sometimes, there is something to that. But that can’t be what you rely on for success," Strider continued.
Strider should only improve from here on out, and some continuity in the Braves rotation is a good thing, even if they bring Nola aboard.