Atlanta Braves veteran all but confirmed his exit as replacement shines
Atlanta Braves veteran Kevin Pillar could be on his way out of the ATL after a tough postseason exit. This comes the same day as Eddie Rosario was announced as a Gold Glove finalist.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar may not return next season, as he's in the final year of his contract. Pillar, who was a part-time outfielder for the club, was largely outplayed by Eddie Rosario in left field.
Rosario will be the starting left fielder moving forward assuming Alex Anthopoulos doesn't acquire a more permanent solution at the position. Rosario was named one of three gold glove finalists for the position on Wednesday.
MLB Rumors: Is Kevin Pillar leaving the Atlanta Braves?
Pillar, meanwhile, sent out a tweet just a few days ago which seemed to suggest his days in Atlanta were behind him.
"It was an absolutely honor to wear Atlanta Braves across my chest. I will miss showing up at Truist playing in front of y’all! Till we meet again!" Pillar tweeted.
As Eric Cole wrote on The House That Hank Built, it doesn't make a lot of sense for the Braves to prioritize Pillar over Rosario this offseason.
"The move isn't all that surprising considering the state of the Braves' roster. Eddie Rosario has a club option for $9 million next season and it sounds like the Braves are planning on picking up that option. Even in a world where the Braves decided to sign an everyday left fielder as an upgrade over Rosario, bringing back Pillar wouldn't make much sense especially if Kevin is looking for more playing time," Cole wrote.
Most of Pillar's playing time came against left-handed hitters, who Rosario typically struggles against. While he seemed okay with his platoon role in Atlanta, if he wants more playing time, he's not going to find it here. Rosario has a team option under $10 million after the season, and that's not a bad price tag for a Gold Glove finalist with a decent slash line to boot.
