What is the Braves magic number? Atlanta Braves clinching scenarios for Sept. 13
The Atlanta Braves have the chance to win the NL East Championship for the sixth consecutive season. Here's how soon they can do so.
By Scott Rogust
The Atlanta Braves hold the distinction of being the first team in MLB this season to clinch a postseason berth. The NL East powerhouse did so this past Sunday with their 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, earning their sixth consecutive postseason berth.
While that goal was accomplished, the next one remaining is to win the NL East Championship, something they have done every year since 2018. As of Sept. 13, the Braves have a 95-50 on the season and hold a hefty lead in the division. The second-place team, the Philadelphia Phillies, is 16 games behind them for NL East lead. With only a couple of weeks of the regular season remaining, it's only a matter of time until the Braves can take the division crown.
Here's Atlanta's magic number to clinch the NL East title as of Sept. 13.
The Braves' magic number to clinch the NL East title is two. That's right, two.
Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario said that while he has experienced a lot of winning since arriving in Atlanta in 2021, he's looking forward to celebrating another NL East Championship. Rosario's comments come courtesy of The Athletic's David O'Brien.
For those not sure what magic number means, it is the number that determines how close a team is to clinching a playoff spot or division championship. The exact formula to determine the magic number, via MLB.com, is: Games remaining +1 - (Losses by second place team - losses by first place team)
So for the Braves, they could clinch the NL East as soon as Sept. 13. All they would have to do is defeat the Phillies, who just so happen to be the closest competitor in the NL East Championship race. So, a magic number decreases by one on a team's win. It also decreases by one with a loss from their closest competitor.
With that, the Braves can win the NL East Championship on Sept. 13 as long as they beat the Phillies.