What is the Atlanta Braves magic number? Next series can decide everything
The Atlanta Braves enter a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies that could decide everything for the looming NL East champs.
By Mark Powell
Ronald Acuña and the Atlanta Braves could clinch the NL East outright with a series sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies this week. If not, they can at least decrease their magic number.
Atlanta has already clinched a postseason berth thanks to a comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Acuña led that charge, as he has all season long, and the Braves are getting healthy at the right time. Kyle Wright could theoretically start the second game of Monday's doubleheader -- something he hasn't done since he went on the IL in late May.
Clinching a playoff berth was a nice touch for Atlanta, but it's not their final goal. This is a team used to making the postseason, after all.
“We congratulated the guys,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “We’ve got a seat at the table now. It’s not what we left Spring Training to accomplish. That’s the division [title]. But to get in is huge.”
There is a very good chance Atlanta will clinch the NL East against a division opponent, as they play four games against the Phillies prior to a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. After that, they face the Phillies again before heading to Washington.
What is the Braves magic number?
The Braves magic number is currently six to clinch the NL East, and they can make a major indent on that deficit should they sweep the doubleheader on Monday. Ol' reliable Charlie Morton pitches the first game for Atlanta, while the second matchup should feature a combination of Wright and the Braves bullpen. The Phillies are no slouches, either, as each victory gets them one step closer to an NL Wild Card berth.
What is a magic number in baseball?
Magic numbers are not just about wins and losses but combined together in relation to another team in question. Basically, a magic number is the number of combined wins and losses a leading team needs over another to clinch something of significance, like a division title or wild card berth.
Did the Braves clinch a playoff spot?
Yes, Atlanta clinched a playoff spot on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, However, their seeding as well as the division are still up for grabs entering play on Monday.