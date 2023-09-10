What is the Atlanta Braves magic number? Everything to know and why they still have work to do
The Atlanta Braves became the first MLB team to clinch a playoff spot in 2023, but they still have plenty of work to do to solidify their position.
By Mark Powell
By defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, the Atlanta Braves clinched a postseason berth, becoming the first team to do so this season. Atlanta has some work left to clinch the NL East, but nonetheless, this is an impressive step forward for Brian Snitker's team.
If it seems a bit early for any team -- let alone these Braves -- to clinch a playoff berth, that's because it is. Atlanta made history on Sunday.
Entering Sunday's game Atlanta held a 14-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the division, their closest competition for the NL East crown. While it's only a matter of when, not if, the Braves clinch the East, fans want to know exactly when they can pop the champagne.
What is the Braves magic number?
Prior to Sunday's game, Atlanta had two magic numbers. The first magic number was the number of results needed to clinch a postseason spot, while the second was the number of results needed to clinch the NL East. Now, they are down to one. After the Marlins held on to defeat the Phillies on Sunday afternoon, Atlanta's magic number is now down to six to clinch their sixth-straight NL East title.
What is a magic number in baseball?
Magic numbers are not just about wins and losses but combined together in relation to another team in question. Basically, a magic number is the number of combined wins and losses a leading team needs over another to clinch something of significance, like a division title or wild card berth.
Did the Braves clinch a playoff spot?
With their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, Atlanta ensured they will play in the postseason. As of now, they are the No. 1 seed in the National League, with a sound advantage over the second-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers. This would mean the Braves receive homefield throughout the NL playoffs.