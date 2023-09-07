What is the Braves magic number today?
The Atlanta Braves are closing in on an NL East crown, a feat fans have gotten used to over the last few years. But what is their magic number?
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves are closing on a playoff berth, and eventually, another NL East crown. As is always the case for a competitive team like Atlanta this late in the season, it's time to start counting down. Here is the Braves magic number as of Thursday, Sept. 7.
It's been a tumultuous season for the Braves. They lost both Max Fried and Kyle Wright -- the latter of whom is working his way back just in time for the postseason -- to serious injuries, leaving their rotation barren. It's also their first season without Dansby Swanson in quite some time, as he signed with the Chicago Cubs in MLB free agency last winter.
Change isn't always a bad thing, though, and an MVP season from Ronald Acuña Jr., as well as the collective slugging of the entire Atlanta lineup, has carried them in times of need.
What is the Atlanta Braves magic number?
Atlanta's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is currently six, as their NL East rival Miami Marlins hold the final Wild Card spot thanks to a six-game winning streak. That number will likely fluctuate in the coming days, both the Braves are a lock to make the playoffs. Atlanta's magic number to clinch the NL East is 11 games, as the Philadelphia Phillies are in second place and 13.5 games back in the division.
The Braves could very well be the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season.
After a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, Atlanta's magic number is down to 10.
What is a magic number in baseball?
Magic numbers are not just about wins and losses but combined together in relation to another team in question. Basically, a magic number is the number of combined wins and losses a leading team needs over another to clinch something of significance, like a division title or wild card berth.