Atlanta Braves MLB Draft grades: Everything to know about Alex Anthopoulos decisions
The MLB Draft is officially here, and the Atlanta Braves hold the No. 24 pick overall. While it's impossible to predict exactly what Atlanta will do, it's fair to assume that Atlanta will be looking at the college ranks when they make their pick.
The Braves have selected a college player in four of the last five years, including Hurston Waldrep in last year's draft. While Waldrep struggled in his brief MLB stint this season, the fact that he has already made his MLB debut and is considered one of the best pitching prospects in the sport shows how good of a pick that was.
Waldrep is one of the best prospects in Atlanta's system, but the Braves farm overall is one of the worst in the majors. This draft gives them an opportunity to flip the script.
Everything to know about the Braves draft
Again, predicting the No. 24 pick in the MLB Draft is insanely difficult. Unlike other sports, the MLB Draft is often about selecting the best player available, not just organizational fit. Organizations and analysts have different opinions about who the best players are in every draft, and this one is no exception.
FanSided's Rogelio Castillo predicts that the Braves will select outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt from the University of Kentucky.
"Waldschmidt is an above-average defender who could play any position in the outfield, can hit the ball to all fields with many reports stating his batted ball data has some loud numbers when it comes to exit velocity."
Adding a potential five-tool outfielder in Waldschmidt who might not need too long to develop considering he is being selected out of college would make a lot of sense for a Braves team competing right now.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) went in a whole other direction, predicting that the Braves snag switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje out of Mississippi State with their selection. The Braves are already fun to watch offensively when they're right, can you imagine how fun they'd be if they added a talent like Cijntje?
Braves MLB Draft grades: Who did the Braves select in the 2024 MLB Draft?
This page will be updated with more information following the first two rounds of the MLB Draft.