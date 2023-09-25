3 Atlanta Braves players who have no business being on the postseason roster
The Atlanta Braves still have one week left in the regular season, but the postseason roster is on the minds of many fans of the 100-win club, and for good reason.
By Mark Powell
Braves who shouldn't be on the postseason roster: Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake
While both Grissom and Shewmake have performed well in Gwinnett, they have struggled at the plate in the majors at times. Shewmake is a better defensive player, but Atlanta has already addressed that issue by bringing in Nicky Lopez from the Kansas City Royals. Lopez often struggles with his bat, but he's about on par with Shewmake.
Grissom doesn't provide a clear upgrade, either, as Orlando Arcia and Ozzie Albies are the starting middle infielders. Both possess the ability to break the game open with their bat, but they also won't ruin it with their glove. Grissom, despite spending all offseason working with Ron Washington at shortstop, has not done much to improve defensively. In fact, it's the one area of weakness that is keeping him from being an everyday player in the major leagues.
Because of this, either Shewmake or Grissom can be relied upon in October, despite their talent in various aspects of the game. A 100-win team like the Braves does not need to settle. If Atlanta is not satisfied with their middle infield depth, then perhaps Ehire Adrianza could receive a promotion after his rehab starts are finished.