3 Atlanta Braves players who have no business being on the postseason roster
The Atlanta Braves still have one week left in the regular season, but the postseason roster is on the minds of many fans of the 100-win club, and for good reason.
By Mark Powell
Braves who shouldn't be on the postseason roster: Forrest Wall
Forrest Wall is a good story, and he can steal a base when called upon. For some teams, that would be deserving of a postseason roster spot. However, Atlanta will need to stack its roster with starting pitching and bullpen help due to injuries to Fried and Morton. This will likely eliminate a spot normally held for a pinch runner, which Wall certainly qualifies as.
Wall doesn't offer much with his bat, and he's not the first, second or even third choice to start at most positions. Per Atlanta's official depth chart, he's listed as the fourth or fifth-string second baseman, depending on if Adrianza is in the Braves postseason plans.
Wall could receive another opportunity come spring training to prove himself, but he's been up and down all year, with Atlanta often using him in roster moves as a demotion candidate. It would make a lot of sense for the Braves to keep him off the playoff roster and rely on their natural speed, including Ronald Acuña Jr., who is on pace for a 40-70 season of his own.