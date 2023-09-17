3 Atlanta Braves playing their way off the postseason roster
The Atlanta Braves were the first team to clinch a playoff spot, but these three players still have plenty to prove prior to October.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves may have clinched a postseason spot, but the playoff roster is very much in flux. The majority of the lineup -- and at least the first half of the postseason rotation -- is set in stone. The rest? Well, we'll leave that up to the front office to decide.
As of late, though, the pitching staff in particular has struggled. There's still plenty of time to turn that around -- and the numbers won't really count until the NLDS, given the Braves won't be playing in the NL Wild Card round -- but it's still something for fans and pundits alike to keep on their radar.
Atlanta's postseason rotation is almost sure to feature Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider and perhaps Bryce Elder. The lineup has been the same for the majority of the regular season, and there isn't much debate regarding the nine names fans have grown familiar with. However, there are several bench pieces, bullpen arms and more who could use these last two weeks to prove they can cut it when the games matter more.
Braves playing their way off the roster: Michael Tonkin
It's been a long road and season for Michael Tonkin, and as a right-handed relief pitcher in the bullpen, he is one of many pitchers on the chopping block as the postseason roster cut line approaches. Unfortunately for Tonkin, he hasn't been pitching very well of late. Tonkin has an ERA over nine in his last seven games, and 4.71 in his last 30 games.
That's not the kind of security Atlanta needs from a middle-relief pitcher, especially one who could be relied upon heavily come the postseason. Starting pitchers often has shorter leashes, and the Braves bullpen will determine the outcome of several games in the playoffs.
For Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos, they must choose the pitchers they're most comfortable using in high-leverage situations. It's hard to make the argument that is Tonkin right now, though he's been a great story all season long.