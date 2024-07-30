Projected new-look Braves lineup after another 2021 World Series reunion
By John Buhler
It is good to have Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson back on the Atlanta Braves. Soler and Jackson are coming back over to Atlanta in a trade deadline deal that sent injured relief pitcher Tyler Matzek over to the San Francisco Giants. All three played integral roles in Atlanta winning its first World Series championship in 26 years. Jackson was a mainstay in the bullpen, but Soler won World Series MVP.
Atlanta did not need relief pitching help, but adding Jackson back into the mix will certainly reinvigorate that part of the team. As for the Soler addition, he provides power from the right side of the plate, as well as capable defense in the outfield. Although he has been more of a designated hitter in recent years, he is royalty in Atlanta. We have to wonder who else the Braves could be acquiring...
While trading for Soler is about getting a big bat from the right side into the starting lineup, the fit is not as seamless as you would think. Atlanta is not about to take out its All-Star DH in Marcell Ozuna. One would think Soler will have to play some outfield this season, but you wonder if his defense could be a problem. Then again, Atlanta needed a big bat in the worst way possible, so maybe they'll allow it.
Here is a rough estimate I have of what a starting lineup with Soler in it could look like for the Braves.
Batting Order
Position
Name
1
CF
Jarred Kelenic
2
3B
Austin Riley
3
DH
Marcell Ozuna
4
1B
Matt Olson
5
C
Travis d'Arnaud
6
LF
Eddie Rosario
7
RF
Jorge Soler
8
2B
Nacho Alvarez Jr.
9
SS
Orlando Arcia
Until Michael Harris II returns, the only outfielder who will start every game for the Braves is Jarred Kelenic. It would keep him hitting leadoff and man centerfield. Once Harris returns, I would move him over to left or right field defensively, but keep him atop the Atlanta batting order. As for Soler, I would think he would play right field and hit somewhere in the fifth to seventh range for the Braves this year.
Brian Snitker likes to alternate left and right-handed hitters in his lineup so this might work out here.
What a starting lineup with Jorge Soler in it would look like for the Braves
With the way he is coming into the clubhouse, I would venture to guess Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario will commence some sort of platoon for the other outfield spot. Duvall has better range defensively than Rosario, but both are incredibly streaky hitters. Honestly, you could say the same thing for everyone who will be playing games the rest of the way in the Braves outfield. Exciting times!
With the trade deadline only hours away, I would be surprised if this is it for the Braves. I suspect that general manager Alex Anthopoulos has another big move or two up his sleeve. As it is with anything related to the Braves, the man operates in silence. Stuff only gets out if he wants it to get out. Atlanta could be looking for a pitcher, a middle infielder or even more depth in their outfield. They need work.
Overall, if this is a sign of what could be coming down the pipeline for the Braves on deadline deal, it is abundantly clear that Anthopoulos grossly overestimated the importance of having absolute dogs on your roster. Atlanta drifted away from that roster-building philosophy in recent years, which is why the Braves have not won a playoff series since beating the Houston Astros in six games three years ago.
Soler and Jackson are not panacea for what is ailing the Braves, but they could provide some relief.