Atlanta Braves Rumors: Mike Trout buzz, Kyle Wright backup plan, salty Phillies
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Do the Braves have a backup plan for Kyle Wright?
Kyle Wright made just five starts this season before he was placed on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Then, he missed the better part of three months before he came back this week against the Phillies. His first start did not go as planned, as Wright gave up six runs to Atlanta's division rival in just over three innings.
It begs to question: Should the Braves be counting on Wright to make quality starts this postseason? The easy answer here is no. Wright is hardly in a position to even throw 70-plus pitches in a game, as he's on a strict pitch count as he builds up his arm strength again.
Wright could serve as the starter for an opener of sorts if Atlanta were to employ one at some point this postseason, but he's not in any position to pitch high-leverage innings (plural). Wright may have won 20 games last season, but 2023 has not been kind to him. If Brian Snitker and Alex Anthopoulos are smart, they will add several long relievers to the postseason roster, namely A.J. Smith-Shawver and more, who could spell Wright in the event he does start.
Even if Wright pitches decently down the stretch, this week was a wake-up call. There's no chance he'll be ready to pitch five-plus innings in the playoffs, and that's just fine considering the rest of the Braves rotation consists of Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider and more.