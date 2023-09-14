Atlanta Braves Rumors: Mike Trout buzz, Kyle Wright backup plan, salty Phillies
Braves Rumors: Atlanta is connected to outfielder Mike Trout, Kyle Wright struggled in his first start off the IL. The Phillies were so salty.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Phillies fans were extra salty
When Phillies manager Rob Thomson suggested that Ronald Acuña should act like he's "been there before" while celebrating his home runs, the veteran skipper essentially declared war on Braves Country, and it will not end well for his team. Yes, the Phils defeated Atlanta in last year's postseason, but this Atlanta squad is well prepared for a rematch.
As the Braves celebrated on the field following their division-clinching win, fans booed Acuña, and he wanted more.
With the win, the Braves now hold a 17-game advantage in the NL East, and have won 96 games overall. They should reach 100+ victories and then some relatively easily. They are the first team to clinch their division so far this season, thanks to a lineup which is on a record pace.
However, this Atlanta team is built different, as they had to overcome injuries at the front of their starting rotation. Both Wright and Max Fried were out for months, yet the Braves kept winning at the same pace. As a result, their pitching staff is deeper and more proven than ever.