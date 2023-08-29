3 Atlanta Braves who will make the September roster, but don’t deserve it
With the expanded September roster deadline nearing, these three Atlanta Braves are likely to make the cut, though they don't deserve it based on their play.
By Mark Powell
Braves who shouldn't be on September roster: Luke Williams
Atlanta claimed Luke Williams from the Los Angeles Dodgers in June. The Braves one weakness beyond their starting rotation is outfield depth, so it should come as no surprise they've tried several options in the corner outfield spots in particular.
Anthopoulos took a flyer on Williams, and it hasn't worked out according to plan. At the time of the move, MLB Trade Rumors laid out what Braves fans should expect from Williams:
"That type of production generally aligns with his previous seasons. He now has 141 major league games on his ledger, spending time with the Phillies in 2021 and then the Giants and Marlins last year. Combined with his brief stint with the Dodgers this year, he has a career batting line of .234/.291/.306 and a wRC+ of 67. But he’s created value elsewhere by swiping 14 bags in 20 tries and bouncing all around the diamond to fill in as needed."
Williams has some value as a pinch runner, but surely there are better outfielders in Atlanta's system who deserve a chance. At worst, Williams should be sent back down once Sam Hilliard comes off the injured list.