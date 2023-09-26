Atlanta Braves Rumors: Vaughn Grissom buzz, Dansby returns, will Charlie Morton come back?
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Why Charlie Morton's comeback is no guarantee. The latest roster move opens the door for Vaughn Grissom. Dansby Swanson comes back for a series.
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves Rumors: Vaughn Grissom could be looming after latest roster move
Just a few days ago I wrote that a Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake call up seemed unlikely due to the players already listed on the MLB roster in the Braves infield. Nicky Lopez and Ehire Adrianza appeared to have those spots locked down for the moment. That all changed on Tuesday, as Atlanta designated Adrianza for assignment.
Adrianza has been battling injury all season long, and was placed on the 60-day injured list some time ago. He moved up his rehab start to Gwinnett a few weeks back, seeming to suggest that he wanted to play in the postseason. However, the lack of major-league experience for Adrianza so far this season seemed to work against him. Fan Nation described Adrianza's conflict in a quick article:
"Adrianza returned to Atlanta on a minor league contract in 2023, earning a roster spot over the likes of Vaughn Grissom and Brandon Shewmake. But after appearing in five games, he was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation, then transferred to the 60-day IL after injuring his shoulder during rehab. Likely to go unclaimed on waivers, Ehire Adrianza will likely become a free agent soon and will be able to sign with a new organization," Natasha Welingkar wrote.
Even without Adrianza, there is no guarantee that Atlanta will call up Grissom. The young Braves infielder struggles at times defensively, especially at shortstop. Unless Brian Snitker plans on using Grissom at second base behind Ozzie Albies or DH behind Marcell Ozuna, he could be a liability in the playoffs, where every mistake is highlighted.