Atlanta Dream have to switch stadiums for games against Caitlin Clark and the Fever
The Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever play each other twice during the WNBA regular season in Atlanta. To accommodate the much larger crowds that follow Caitlin Clark across the nation, the Dream are moving the two home games to bigger venues.
Usually, the Dream games are played at Gateway Center Arena, which is a 3,500-seat venue — the smallest in the WNBA. Now, the games against the Fever will be moved to State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA play. State Farm Arena has more than 17,000 seats.
The Atlanta Dream aren't the only team looking for more seats when Caitlin Clark comes to town
Many WNBA teams have switched locations to accommodate the Clark hype. That includes teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics, who booked bigger venues for when Clark and the Fever come into town.
Atlanta is hosting the Fever on June 21 and August 26. It will be an exciting matchup, featuring the last three No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA draft: Clark and her teammate Aliyah Boston and Rhyne Howard from the Dream.
Dream head coach Tanisha Wright spoke about her excitement for fans having the opportunity to watch the team in a different environment.
"We are excited to welcome our loyal Dream fan base, along with new fans, to State Farm Arena," Dream coach Tanisha Wright said in a statement. "We want to create the ultimate home court advantage and pack the house with red and blue as we work toward another playoff push this year."
Last month, the Dream became just the second team in league history to sell out its season ticket allotment. The largest crowd in franchise history was 11,609 for the inaugural game against the Detroit Shock in 2008. They can likely break the record for both games against Fever this year.
The Dream started their season with an 11-point win over the LA Sparks, with Howard leading the way with 25 points, followed by Tina Charles with 21 points and 14 rebounds. The Fever have had more of a rough start going 0-2 to start the season.
Clark has had a slow start to her WNBA career as she only scored nine points in her most recent game on Thursday but also had six assists and seven rebounds in 30 minutes. In her first game, though, she had 20 points, which ranks second in franchise history behind Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings in 2002 for a Fever player debut. There is much for Clark to work on but also so much potential for her future. Nalyssa Smith has also been standing out so far this season, averaging nine points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Fever.