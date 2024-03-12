Atlanta Falcons 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft after signing Kirk Cousins
A seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Atlanta Falcons in the wake of the Kirk Cousins signing.
By Sam Penix
Round 2, Pick 43 - Javon Bullard, S, Georgia
The Falcons could go a number of different ways with this selection. They could take a developmental QB prospect, as Oregon's Bo Nix is sitting on the board. They could bolster the cornerback room with someone like Georgia's Kamari Lassiter or Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw Jr., or they could add to the defensive tackle rotation with the polarizing T'Vondre Sweat from Texas.
But, while there are plenty of solid options, in this scenario, the team decided to go with Bullard, a versatile defensive back who can play pretty much anywhere. Mike Hughes had a rough 2023, and Atlanta may not want to rely on second-year man DeMarcco Hellams as a starting safety. Bullard could fill either (or even both, swapping back and forth) of those roles, and would give defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake a Swiss Army Knife to move around and wreak havoc with.
Round 3, Pick 79 - Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State
Hall is a lighter DT at 6-3 290 pounds, but he's an athletic specimen who won't turn 21 years old until June and generated a 12.2 percent pressure rate for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons. There is a risk that he ends up as a tweener in the NFL, but his talent is evident, and if he gets on an NFL training regimen and is able to add some more mass and strength, he could become a very effective defender once he adjusts to the pro game.
Atlanta has a good starting DT duo in David Onyemata and Grady Jarrett, so Hall could be brought along slowly, and deployed as a rusher on obvious passing downs early on.
Round 3, Pick 79 - Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
Jackson stands nearly 6-4, 194 pounds and is a very good athlete, especially for his size. He needs to continue to develop as a processor, but he wouldn't need to be counted on to start right away, and players with his physical gifts don't come around often.