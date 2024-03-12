Atlanta Falcons 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft after signing Kirk Cousins
A seven-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft for the Atlanta Falcons in the wake of the Kirk Cousins signing.
By Sam Penix
The Atlanta Falcons finally have their franchise quarterback (at least for the next few years), after signing free agent Kirk Cousins to a $180 million deal as soon as the legal tampering period opened. With the QB position taken care of, let's take a look at how the 2024 NFL Draft could shake out for the team with this seven-round mock.
We'll be using FanSpeak's simulator for this mock, and there will be no trades this time.
Round 1, Pick 8 - Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
It's very tempting to take LSU's Malik Nabers, who is on the board at this pick, but especially after Atlanta signed Darnell Mooney to a three-year deal, it may make more sense to go with a blue-chip EDGE prospect, and that's what Dallas Turner is.
He is a long ways away from reaching his ceiling, but Turner generated an 18.8 percent pressure rate last season and is an athletic freak. He could stand to add some more weight to his 6-2 247-pound frame, but at the NFL Combine, he measured in with 80th-percentile arms, ran a ridiculous 4.46-second 40-yard dash, and put up a 40.5-inch vertical jump. That length and explosiveness shows up on tape, as Turner often looks like he's been shot out of a cannon off the snap, and is adept at turning that speed into power with a devastating bull rush.
He's a high-effort player who has all the physical ability to become a dominant pass-rusher at the next level, and the Falcons would do well to make him the cornerstone of their defense. He's such an athlete that he even covered Nabers in the slot on one snap early in Alabama's Week 10 matchup with LSU, and was running with him stride-for-stride, a testament to his rare physical ability.
Turner isn't all potential, as despite having just turned 21 years old, he has three seasons of collegiate experience, with both his playing time and performance increasing each year. Three or four years from now, it wouldn't be a surprise to hear Turner talked about as one of the NFL's premier defenders; he is that talented, and Falcons fans should be extremely excited if his name were to be called on draft night.