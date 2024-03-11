Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Champions League online
Atletico Madrid host Internazionale in the Champions League this week. Here is everything you need to know.
Internazionale have the advantage in this Champions League tie after they won 1-0 in the first leg at the San Siro. Their winning goal came from Marko Arnautovic who not many fans would have expected to still be playing at this level.
Arnautovic had a loan spell at Inter Milan during the 2009-10 season. He then went on to play in the Premier League for Stoke City and West Ham United before moving to Shanghai Port. He then returned to Europe to play for Bologna and is now back on loan at Inter.
The Austrian, at 34 years old, has scored just four times in 29 games in all competitions this season. However, his goal against Atletico Madrid in the first leg could be one of the most important goals he has scored in his career.
Since beating Atletico, Inter have won four back-to-back games in Serie A. They are top of the division, with a lead of 16 points over their city rivals AC Milan. The league is all but wrapped up and the side that lost to Manchester City in the Champions League final last year will be looking to go one further this season.
After losing to Inter, Atletico have played three times in LaLiga, drawing 2-2 with Almeria, beating Real Betis 2-1 but losing to Cadiz 2-0 last time out. They are fourth in the league and are battling to make sure they qualify for the Champions League next season.
Diego Simeone's side also crashed out of the Copa del Rey 4-0 on aggregate to Athletic Club. The Champions League is their only hope of silverware this season.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale in the Champions League
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 13
- Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Metropolitano Stadium
- TV info: Paramount
- Live Stream: Paramount+
Fans can watch this Champions League game live on Paramount+.