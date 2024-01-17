Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid live stream, schedule, preview: Watch Spanish Copa del Rey online
Real Madrid recently beat Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa but the two sides face each other again in the Copa del Rey this week. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 5-3 in the Spanish Supercopa and then went on to defeat FC Barcelona in the final 4-1. Despite being second to Girona in LaLiga, Los Blancos have shown that they are the dominant side in Spain. However, it is back to another cup competition this week as they play Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
Losing emphatically to Real Madrid in the Supercopa was disappointing for Atletico Madrid. Although, there were positives in that they scored three times. Mario Hermoso gave them the lead, Antoine Girezmann also scored and they forced an own-goal from Antonio Rudiger. Los Blancos had five different goalscorers with Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Joselu and Brahim Diaz all finding the back of the net.
The Supercopa match was also held in Saudi Arabia, so it was an away game for both sides. Atletico are hosting this Copa del Rey match at the Metropolitano Stadium which would be an advantage to them.
Atletico won at home in LaLiga back in September. Alvaro Morata scored twice with Griezmann getting the other. Real's goal came from Toni Kroos.
After the Supercopa match it is not long till another Madrid derby. They play again in LaLiga on February 4. Atletico are currently 10-points adrift of Los Blancos in the division but will still be playing for local bragging rights.
The Copa del Rey is Atletico's best chance of silverware this season. They last won the trophy in 2013 and if they can get past Carlo Ancelotti's side then they have a real shot this season.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
- Start Time: 15.30 p.m. ET
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Metropolitano Stadium
- TV info: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
Supporters can watch this Copa del Rey match on ESPN.