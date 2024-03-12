Austin Ekeler contract details, grade: Commanders sign dual-threat RB for cheap
Was the Washington Commanders' acquisition of veteran dual-threat running back Austin Ekeler worth the cost?
By Lior Lampert
The Washington Commanders swapped one dual-threat running back for another after losing Antonio Gibson to the New England Patriots in free agency and potentially upgraded at the position by doing so.
Former Los Angeles Chargers halfback Austin Ekeler has agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $11.43 million with the Commanders, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Ekeler receives a $3 million signing bonus and $4.82 million total in 2024, with an opportunity to net an additional $1.5 million in incentives this season, Pelissero adds.
Washington is entering the new league year with the most cap space in the NFL and choosing to allocate some of their financial resources toward revamping their backfield situation, but how do the Commanders fare by bringing in Ekeler to replace Gibson?
Austin Ekeler-Commanders contract details, grade
Since entering the league in 2017, only five players have scored more touchdowns than Ekeler (69). He also ranks third in the NFL in receptions by a running back (440) in that span, trailing only Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. In other words, the Commanders are getting a dynamic receiving threat with a nose for the end zone.
However, Ekeler showed signs of regression in 2023, recording a career-low 3.5 yards per carry and hauling in his fewest receptions since 2018 (albeit missing three games due to an ankle sprain). Whether it was due to age or injury concerns, his notable dip in production and performance cannot be overlooked.
Entering his age-29 campaign, Ekeler will serve as an upgrade to Gibson as a reliable veteran pass-catcher out of the backfield, but a marginal one that may not be worth the price the Commanders are paying.
The Patriots signed Gibson to a three-year, $11.25 million contract, getting an extra season of team control for a younger player who fills a similar role and has shown flashes of potential.
Conversely, Ekeler can be seen as an integral acquisition, assuming that Washington selects a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, serving as a safety valve out of the backfield for the new franchise signal-caller.
It’s a relatively low-risk move for the Commanders, with a moderately high reward – especially considering their cap situation. But Ekeler didn’t feel like a player they needed to have, given the presence of Brian Robinson Jr., who took a step forward as a pass-catching running back last season en route to hauling in a career-high 36 passes.