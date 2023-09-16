Is Austin Ekeler playing this week? Latest Chargers vs. Titans injury update
The Chargers dropped a tight game in Week 1 to the Dolphins and lost running back Austin Ekeler to an ankle injury. Will he be able to go for Week 2?
By Ian Levy
The Los Angeles Chargers offense put up some strong numbers in a 36-34 loss to the Dolphins in Week 1. They racked up 233 years and three touchdowns on the ground including 117 yards and a touchdown for Austin Ekeler.
However, Ekeler also injured his ankle in the game and his status was downgraded to questionable on Monday. Ekeler missed Wednesday's practice although this absence was for personal reasons because of the death of his agent, Cameron Weiss, who passed away from cancer on Sunday. It's not clear if Ekeler would have otherwise attended practice.
The Chargers will be on the road this Sunday against the Titans and could certainly use Ekeler in the lineup and helping lead their rushing attack. But will he be able to go?
Chargers injury update: Austin Ekeler is Out for Week 2
Injury timeline: It's not clear at what point during the game against Miami that Ekeler hurt his ankle, as there was no mention of it during the broadcast. The first mention of his injury came from head coach Brandon Staley on Monday morning. But he has been listed as doubtful in the team's injury report from Friday, making it incresingly unlikely he plays against Tennessee.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Ekeler has now been downgraded to out for Week 2.
Expected return: The fact that Ekeler was not ruled out earlier in the week gives some optimism to his eventual return. LA appears confident in the backups to spell Ekeler if he doesn't feel close enough to 100%. With that, though, there should be optimism that he might be able to return in Week 3 for the Chargers.
Potential replacements: If Ekeler is unable to go against the Titans, Joshua Kelley will likely assume his carries. Kelley racked up 91 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries in Week 1. He looked like a much more effective player in Kellen Moore's offense than he had under previous regimes.
Coach's quote: Brandon Staley, man of many words, said that Austin Ekeler "had an ankle" and his status for Week 2 was up in air.