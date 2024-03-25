Austin Ekeler makes it crystal clear why he left the Chargers, Jim Harbaugh regime
Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler says the new offensive scheme was the reason for his departure from the Los Angeles Chargers.
By Kinnu Singh
Running back Austin Ekeler began his NFL journey as an undrafted free agent in 2017. During his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, he blossomed into one of the league's most versatile running backs. Ekeler led the league in scrimmage touchdowns in 2021 and 2022, amassing 3,195 all-purpose yards and a combined 38 touchdowns during that two-year span.
Ekeler signed a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Washington Commanders this offseason, officially marking the end of his time in Los Angeles.
The 28-year-old running back revealed more about his free agency decision on the "God Bless Football" podcast.
Austin Ekeler says he left Chargers because of the new offensive scheme
Ekeler knew he played his last game in Los Angeles after a conversation with the organization indicated that the team would be undergoing a shift in offensive philosophy.
"The Chargers came to me and kind of told me what they were looking at in a running back position, and it wasn't what I can offer as a player," Ekeler said. "So there was a misalignment. Yeah, they're interested, but are you really? 'If all else fails, bring Austin back in' type of thing? Because I don't want to be in that scenario. If that's your philosophy and what you're telling me and I don't fit that, I gotta look somewhere else."
The Chargers will look vastly different under the new coaching regime of head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
"Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game?" Roman said after he was hired.
Downhill running has been a signature of Roman's offenses, and while Ekeler has been one of the most dynamic running backs in the league, he has never excelled in that role. The Chargers never ranked higher than 21st in rushing yards under former head coach Brandon Staley.
It became clear that Los Angeles would build a ground-and-pound offense when they brought in former Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards at the start of free agency.
Regardless of the scheme, it's unlikely that Ekeler would have returned to the Chargers. The writing was on the wall last offseason. In 2023, Ekeler soured on the organization after unsavory contract negotiations. The bitter star felt "disrespected" by the organization and was granted permission to seek a trade, but he was unable to find any suitors. The 2023 campaign ended up being one of the worst of Ekeler's career, as he tallied just 628 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. The Kellen Moore scheme never fit his skillset, and he was hampered by injury throughout the season.
Ekeler will reunite with his former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, who is now the running backs coach in Washington.