Austin McNamara looks to set himself apart from the rest in NFL Draft
Former Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara spoke with FanSided about his experiences with the Red Raiders and how he can stick in the NFL.
By Mike Luciano
The NFL Draft can often be harsh for specialists, as so many will find it difficult to get selected in the seven-round affair. After obliterating all the Texas Tech punt records beforehand, Senior Bowl invitee Austin McNamara believes he has all the tools necessary to stand out for professional teams.
In an exclusive interview with Stacking the Box, McNamara, who owns four of the top eight seasons in Red Raiders history in terms of yards per punt, outlined why he could stand out in a wide-open punter class. One of just two Senior Bowl invitees at the punter position, McNamara has as good a shot as anyone to stick long-term in the pros.
Texas Tech P Austin McNamara could be selected in 2024 NFL Draft
"Everybody compares the numbers, you know the stats and everything you see on a stat sheet after a game," McNamara said "Inside the 20 total yards, your average, your net is also a big thing as well ... A lot of people don't track hangtime as much, that's something I feel like I'm good at [in addition to] my directional punting as well."
McNamara spoke highly of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. McNamara said McGuire and his coaching staff were one of the main reasons he decided to return for one final season in Lubbock.
"All those guys are a big reason why I came back for my fifth year," McNamara said. "I loved being a part of the team and being able to represent them, and they give me a lot of stuff back in return...[by] putting me on the highest stage and being able to showcase what I can do."
McNamara will be competing with punters like Iowa's Tory Taylor, BYU's Ryan Rekhow, and Vanderbilt's Matthew Hayball. Going to the Senior Bowl could help set him apart
"It was one of my goals coming out of college," McNamara said. "It was very, very humbling being at the Senior Bowl...it's all been very surreal for me."
Be sure to watch the full interview, where McNamara details what the pre-draft process has been like for him.