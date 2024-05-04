Austin Peay DB trades shots with Deion Sanders with hints at Colorado nepotism
We are living in a world where Deion Sanders now claps back at defensive backs from Austin Peay.
By John Buhler
Deion Sanders might be the greatest cover corner in NFL history, but he may also be the king of punching down. Whatever he and his inner circle are doing at Colorado does not appear to be working. It is a culture of bullying, intimidation, and honestly, nepotism. This was a fun story to get behind, but after a 4-8 first season in Boulder, the product we are being sold is not fresh, but stale.
All the while, Sanders and his sons are telling people off like there is no tomorrow. Again, this a team that went 1-8 in Pac-12 play. Sanders has said his son Shedeur will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he and Travis Hunter are only going to play for one of six NFL franchises, read the room. Even more damning, this close-knit circle is challenging everyone over social media like kids.
An expose by The Athletic did not paint the Colorado Buffaloes program under Sanders in all that great of a light. It has led to players who no longer play for the Buffs telling their side of the story. Meanwhile, players with nothing to do with the Colorado program like Austin Peay defensive back Jaheim Ward has cited nepotism is running rampant in Boulder, especially regarding Shilo Sanders.
Ward pointed out that he had more pass deflections last year (4) than Sanders did at Colorado (3).
Of course, Coach Prime clapped back by quote tweeting a screenshot of Ward's impressive stats.
Overall, you have to ask yourself this: How is the team not finishing bottom quarter in the new Big 12?
Deion Sanders' latest social media beefs do not bold well for Colorado
Colorado is getting lapped by everyone in the Big 12 in terms of high school recruitment. Sanders does not visit prospective recruits in-person, preferring they make their way to Boulder. Although Joey McGuire is shaking babies and kissing hands like his life depended on it at Texas Tech, we all know the Red Raiders have an 8-4 ceiling. Are the Buffs even going to be the inverse of that in 2024?
Admittedly, this has been tough to watch and follow along to. Sanders is my favorite NFL player of all time. I have long been a card-carrying member of whatever Coach Prime has done in the college game. However, recent developments have changed my tune on him and his program. I can no longer support this. These are kids, man. There is no need to humiliate them over any social media platform.
You have to wonder what the end game in all this is. This is the final year Shedeur and Shilo Sanders will be playing college football, as well as his other "son" in Travis Hunter. While Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have first-round talent, Shilo Sanders may not even get drafted. What happens once they all turn pro or exhaust their eligibility? All I know is Colorado might be left with the bag and nothing else.
Ward clapping back at The Sanderses is one thing, but Coach Prime punching down is a terrible look.