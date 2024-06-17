Austin Riley dedicates home run barrage to former Braves coach after tragic death
By Mark Powell
It's been a quiet season for Austin Riley, who is still hoping to find his All-Star form in the 2024 campaign. Sunday could serve as a turning point for the Braves third baseman, as he hit an eighth-inning home run which carried some extra meaning during Atlanta's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Riley was quick to honor former Braves hitting instructor Mike Brumley, who passed away in a car accident last week. Brumley and Riley had a close relationship, with the latter crediting his former instructor with much of his success today.
“Throughout the whole at-bat, he was in the back of my mind the whole time, really all day,” Riley told reporters after the game, per WSB-TV Atlanta. “There are very few people that have been role models in my baseball career. My dad being No. 1 and Mike Brumley being No. 2. But this isn’t about me. I feel for his family, his kids and everybody that he was close to. It’s just a tragic day. Prayers go out to his family."
Austin Riley mourns the loss of former Braves hitting instructor Mike Bromley
Riley received word of the news at 2:30 a.m. ET on Sunday and couldn't the sleep. The show must go on, and it did on Sunday afternoon, but Bromley remained on the Braves third baseman's mind postgame.
“Besides my dad talking about my swing every day, I talked to him on a regular basis. It’s going to be tough going forward,” Riley said.
Bromley worked with the Braves from 2018-21, with coincides with Riley's rise to the major leagues and prominence as a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner. The Atlanta hitting instructor even won a World Series with the Braves in 2021.
In what's already been an injury and disappointment filled 2024 season for the Braves, they can now add grief to the list of emotions they must overcome to compete for an spot in the National League postseason.
Our thoughts go out to Mike Bromley's friends and family during this difficult time.