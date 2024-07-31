Australia vs. USA: 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stage live stream, lineups, preview
In relatively comfortable fashion, the United States Women's National Team passed its biggest test of the Emma Hayes era to date in qualification at the Paris Olympics. Now, in the final group stage match without the pressure to of qualification, the Stars and Stripes encounter Tony Gustavsson's Australia for the second Olympics running.
On six points with a plus-6 goal differential, the United States can win Group B with a win, a draw, or even a defeat in the group stage finale. Germany and Australia, the two outfits behind the CONCACAF powerhouse, need to win and overcome a significant goal difference in order to move into the quarterfinals as a group winner.
The front three, otherwise known as "The Triple Threat", has completely shut down the narrative many were pushing ahead of this competition — are the USWNT clinical enough in the final third?
Mallory Swanson, Sophia Smith, and Trinity Rodman have scored or assisted on all seven of the United States' goals so far at the Olympics. Even with one match to go, Swanson’s three goals are tied with Abby Wambach for the most ever by a USWNT player in an Olympic group stage. Wambach set the mark in 2012, finding the back of the net in all three of the USA's group-stage matches.
Under the tutelage of a serial winner, the attack has begun to flourish at the perfect time, following some struggles in the two send-off matches. The freedom, interchange, and glee are all evident in their play. This trio is performing at a level that suggests they could lead the U.S. team to an Olympic medal, perhaps the gold.
Gustavsson's Matildas have gone through quite an interesting journey in their 180 minutes of Olympic football. Spearheaded by the nation's fearless leader, Steph Catley, Australia bounced back from the disappointment against Germany to miraculously beat Zambia 6-5 in a match for the ages.
Across three Olympic matches to date, the U.S. is 1-0-2 against the Asian Football Confederation
side. Three years ago in Tokyo, the USWNT used two goals apiece from Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd to secure the bronze medal over the Matildas. A lot has changed since. Only five players who were on the team sheet for that match are a part of Hayes' 18-player roster in 2024.
Lineups for Australia vs. USA
Australia (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Mackenzie Arnold
Defenders: Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley (C), Ellie Carpenter
Midfielders: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Kaitlyn Torpey
Forwards: Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso
USA (4-3-3)
Goalkeeper: Alyssa Naeher
Defenders: Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Emily Sonnett, Crystal Dunn
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (C), Sam Coffey, Rose Lavelle
Forwards: Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman
How to watch Australia vs. USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics women's soccer group stages
Date: Wednesday, July 31
Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Marseille, France
Stadium: Stade Vélodrome
TV Info: E! | UNIVERSO
Live Stream: Peacock | FuboTV
Score Prediction: Australia 1-1 USA