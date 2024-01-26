Australian Open Men's Final: Road to surprise Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner clash
Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner are set to meet in a surprising Australian Open Men's Final clash.
By Lior Lampert
The first Grand Slam of the 2024 ATP Tour has already been filled with surprises. Perhaps the most surprising result is Jannik Sinner’s dominant victory over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open. On the other side of the bracket, Daniil Medvedev escaped a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev.
Now, a Sinner-Medvedev final awaits.
For the first time since 2018, the men’s singles Australian Open final will not feature at least one of Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, who have been two of the most dominant players to ever play, especially at Rod Laver Arena. Entering the match against Sinner, Djokovic had a 10-0 record in the semifinals of the Australian Open. Now, he is 10-1.
Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic in convincing fashion
To those who have followed Sinner throughout his career, his victory over Djokovic shouldn't come as a surprise. The 22-year-old has had Djoker’s number, winning three of their last four matches. But, what does come as a surprise, is how Sinner convincingly defeated Djoker.
Sinner broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets, which enabled him to take a two-sets-to-none lead. In true Djoker fashion, he ratcheted up the intensity in the third set and rose to the occasion, narrowly edging out Sinner in a tiebreaker to force a fourth set.
However, Sinner quickly settled back into the flow of the match, breaking Djokovic’s serve for a fifth time. Sinner’s combination of powerful serving and opportunistic defense (converted 45 percent of his break point chances) put him in prime position to take down arguably the greatest men’s singles tennis player ever for a third time in four matches en route to reaching his first Grand Slam final, winning the match 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3.
The first Italian player in history to reach a singles final at the Australian Open, Sinner will be carrying the weight of an entire nation on his back as he gears up to face his next opponent, Daniil Medvedev.
Daniil Medvedev narrowly escapes against Alexander Zverev
Compared to the matchup between Sinner and Djokovic, the contest between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev was more hard-fought. In the fourth set, Zverev had a chance to close out the match in a tiebreaker, but three crucial points changed the complexion of the entire match.
These two players are very familiar with one another, having faced off 18 times heading into the semifinal matchup in Melbourne, with Medvedev winning 11 of the previous 18 matches. However, this was their first time meeting at a major.
Zverev looked firmly in control after the first two sets, but Medvedev continued to fight in a match that spanned four hours and 22 minutes. From looking at the stat sheet, you may find it hard to believe that Medvedev was the winner of the contest. Zverev had more winners (66) and converted more break points (five). Alas, mistakes cost German, tallying 70 unforced errors to Medvedev’s 52.
After taking down Zverev, Medvedev is now advancing to his sixth Slam title. The World No. 3 will have his hands full against Sinner, the only man to beat Djokovic at this stage in the Australian Open. Although, Medvedev has had the Italian’s number in their matches.
Daniil Medvedev vs. Jannik Sinner matchup history
The two have met nine times leading up to their upcoming Grand Slam final clash. In those matches, Medvedev boasts a 6-3 lead. However, their last match came in 2023 at the Nitto ATP Finals, where Sinner had the last laugh.
Now, they will be battling with the stakes as high as they’ve ever been on Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. GMT.