Average 40-yard dash time for every position at NFL Combine
How can you tell the difference between an exceptional 40-yard dash and an average one? It depends on the position.
The 2024 NFL Combine is here, giving pro hopefuls their shot at impressing the scouts and coaches who have descended on Indianapolis looking for their next big star.
They say you can't coach speed. That'll work in the favor of some players at the Combine when they turn on the jets in the 40-yard dash. It certainly helped Washington wide receiver John Ross, who still holds the record for the fastest time in NFL Combine history at 4.22 seconds.
But it's not just about who can put in the quickest sprint overall. Different positions have their own standards for what constitutes a good 40-yard dash time and what lags behind.
So let's look at some average times by position, as well as some of the fastest marks. We're going to use 2023 Combine data for this. Historic data goes back two decades and the development of positions and athletes makes recent data more relevant.
Average 40-yard dash time for quarterback
The average 40-yard dash time for a quarterback at the 2023 NFL Combine was 4.59 seconds.
Quarterbacks aren't expected to be lightning fast, but a quick time in the 40 can prove their mobility — an increasingly important skill in an era of pass rushers with ridiculous closing speed.
Florida's Anthony Richardson posted the best time at his position with a 4.43-second showing.
Average 40-yard dash time for running back
The average 40-yard dash time for a running back was 4.51 seconds.
Of course, Texas A&M's Devon Achane was significantly quicker with a blazing 4.32-second run.
Style may come into play when evaluating a running back's time. All-purpose backs who catch the ball out of the backfield and thrive outside the tackles will be expected to show more burn. A bruiser simply needs to prove they're a match for the average linebacker.
Average 40-yard dash time for wide receiver
The average 40-yard dash time for a wide receiver was 4.49 seconds.
That's not much faster than the running backs, which may be a surprise. However, style also creates wide gaps in expected times for receivers. Nebraska's Trey Palmer set the standard with a 4.33 mark in 2023.
Average 40-yard dash time for tight end
No tight ends ran in 2023 so we're using 2022 date to come to an average of 4.73 seconds.
In 2022, Maryland's Chigoziem Okonkwo proved his pace with a mark of 4.52 seconds. As with other positions, the importance of speed varies at the tight end spot. A receiving threat needs to show they're quick. It's far less important for a tight end with more responsibility as a blocker.
Average 40-yard dash time for center
Back to 2023 numbers, the average 40-yard dash time for a center was 5.26 seconds.
Centers aren't expected to be blazing fast but having some get-up-and-go is helpful if teams want to pull.
Ohio State's Luke Wypler led all centers with a 5.14-second 40-yard dash in 2023.
Average 40-yard dash time for offensive guard
The average 40-yard dash time for an offensive guard was 5.21 seconds.
Speed over 40 yards doesn't exactly translate to the job of any offensive lineman, but guards do need to be able to pull and get into the second level quickly as blockers. A bit of quickness doesn't hurt.
Clemson's Jordan McFadden showed that with a time of 4.99 in 2023.
Average 40-yard dash time for offensive tackle
The average 40-yard dash time for an offensive tackle was 5.14 seconds.
Like the rest of the offensive linemen, the early splits in the 40-yard dash matter most to teams. However, a bit of speed and the necessary athleticism to display that speed certainly isn't a negative for an offensive tackle.
Georgia's Broderick Jones posted the fasted time at his position with a 4.97 last year.
Average 40-yard dash time for defensive tackle
The average 40-yard dash time for a defensive tackle was 5.05 seconds.
Defensive tackles don't have much practical application for a 40-yard dash but they still run it because they can show teams their ability to move on a football field.
Pittsburgh's Calijah Kancey certainly impressed with his 4.67-second 40-yard dash in 2023.
Average 40-yard dash time for defensive end
The average 40-yard dash time for a defensive end was 4.75 seconds.
Explosiveness is more impressive than pure speed for a defensive end. At the same time, being able to beat a quarterback in a footrace is a valuable ability.
Northwestern's Adetomiwa Adebawore could just about do that to most QBs with his 4.49-second 40-yard dash to lead all ends in 2023.
Average 40-yard dash time for edge rusher
The average 40-yard dash time for an edge rusher was 4.61 seconds.
Obviously, the primary job of an edge rusher is to get to the quarterback. Speed matters on the edge and Georgia's Nolan Smith had plenty of it topping the charts for the position with a 4.39-second 40.
Average 40-yard dash time for linebacker
The average 40-yard dash time for a linebacker was 4.54 seconds.
Linebackers have a host of responsibilities on the field that make speed an asset, whether it's closing down a running back or keeping pace with a pass catching tight end.
The fastest linebacker prospect at the 2023 NFL Combine was Auburn's Owen Pappoe with a 4.39.
Average 40-yard dash time for cornerback
The average 40-yard dash time for a cornerback was 4.45 seconds.
Having a cornerback who is the fastest player on the field is a huge asset to any defense. Some of the fastest players to run at the Combine have been corners, including Michigan's DJ Turner who posted a 4.26-second 40 in 2023.
Fastest in 2023: 4.26, DJ Turner (Michigan)
Average 40-yard dash time for defensive back
The average 40-yard dash time for a defensive back was 4.55 seconds.
The defensive back classification largely features safeties, which explains why the average speed of the position is slower than the cornerback group. Safeties need to blend size to come up and make tackles in the run game with the speed to cover receivers and tight ends.
Pittsburgh's Brandon Hill had the fastest time in the group last year at 4.43 seconds.