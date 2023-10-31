AWKWARD: Watch Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler bump into each other arriving at arena
Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler looked more like awkward neighbors than NBA stars prior to last night's Bucks-Heat matchup.
By Kdelaney
This matchup was already personal between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat. After the Heat's shocking victory over the Bucks in the first round of last season's Eastern Conference playoffs, Milwaukee was sent home. Then, they had to watch as the Heat clawed their way to the NBA Finals.
This summer, Damian Lillard requested a trade out of Portland, and indicated his desire to sign with the Heat. No deal happened between Portland and Miami, despite Lillard's preference. A month before the season began, Milwaukee acquired Damian Lillard and the Bucks and Heat's personal rivalry suddenly reached new heights.
Prior to the Heat-Bucks matchup, Jimmy Butler and Damian Lillard ran into each other. The two almost-teammates kept things short and sweet.
The Bucks went on to beat the Heat 122-114. Damian Lillard and Giannis combined for 58 points, 6 assists, and 12 rebounds. Jimmy Butler finished with 13 points. After the game, Butler posted a picture of him and Lillard on his IG. Perhaps Jimmy was in his feelings, imagining how Miami would have fared if they had a player like Lillard backing them up that night.
In the end, although Lillard's dream of playing in Miami never came to fruition, his dream of winning an NBA championship could become a reality in Milwaukee.