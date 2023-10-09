Bad news: Worst person ever caught Gunnar Henderson's first playoff home run
Zack Hample, one of MLB's most infamous fans, strikes again, snagging Gunnar Henderson's first postseason home run and showing no intention of returning it to the rookie.
During the Sunday game between the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, rookie Gunnar Henderson hit his first career postseason home run in the 11-8 loss. However, after the game, it was revealed that one of the most hated fans in all of MLB caught it.
Zack Hample is unmatched as the best ball hog in all of MLB and deserves the hate he receives, as he would steal a ball from a four-year-old child if he could.
And now it seems unlikely Henderson will ever see his first postseason home run again.
Zack Hample caught Gunnar Henderson's home run ball
When many think of the most hated fan in all of MLB, one of the first that comes to mind is Steve Bartman. But recently, the most hated fan award has been given to Hample, who is mostly known for stealing balls from little kids and being an all-around annoyance to the fans.
Hample has received much hate for his ability to catch many balls and at this point has probably gotten around 10,000 throughout his lifetime of going to games on a near-daily basis. He is a jerk for having a program called “Watch with Zack,” where if you want to hang out with him at a game, he will charge you.
To watch a game with him, he charges $1,500 while making you pay for his hotel, food, etc.
In 2022, a Colorado Rockies usher told Hample to stop moving out of his seat as a 46-year-old man and to allow little kids to get a ball instead of Hample running them over and stealing it. After receiving criticism from the usher, Hample decided to berate the poor usher and said, “Don’t be that strict. That’s ridiculous. Telling me I can’t move 10 feet for a home run is ridiculous. Stop enforcing BS rules that you make up on the spot. It’s a home run ball. People can try to catch a home run.”
MLB Players don’t even like Hample, as Marcus Stroman called Hample, “the definition of a clown.”